Speeding car rams into tractor-trolley in UP's Gorakhpur; 2 dead, 3 critical

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A late-night joyride turned tragic in Gorakhpur's Gulriha area, when a speeding four-wheeler crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley, killing two and leaving three others critically injured, police said on Wednesday.

A group of five youths had set out to celebrate 18-year-old Satyam Nishad's winning Rs 18,000 in an online game.

They left in a car owned by Abhay Nishad around 10 pm Tuesday, police said. Near Bhatat, the car allegedly hit a home guard riding a bicycle. In an attempt to flee, Abhay accelerated, lost control, and rammed into a trolley parked outside an Indian Bank branch, police said. The impact crushed the car and sent airbags ballooning, but that was not enough. Abhay Nishad, 22, and Bajrangi Nishad, 21, died on the spot.

Satyam suffered an eye injury and deep head wounds, while Sangam and Vijay lost consciousness. The three alive were rushed to the local medical college, where their condition remains critical. "The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The condition of all three injured youths is critical and they are undergoing treatment. The car was at a very high speed," Gulriha SHO Jitendra Singh said.

"The impact of the collision was so severe that the wheel of the roadside parked trolley got dislodged," he added. PTI COR KIS VN VN