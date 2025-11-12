Speeding car rams into tree in UP's Ballia, two killed

Ballia (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Two men were killed and three others injured when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a roadside tree here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday near Diwakarpur village on the Parvatpur-Gherai road when the vehicle carrying five youths crashed into a tree, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said the deceased have been identified as Vishal Kumar (21) and Satyam (22). Two of the injured, who were in a serious condition, have been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi.

According to police, all five occupants of the vehicle were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway, the SHO added. PTI COR KIS DV DV