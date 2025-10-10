Speeding car runs over pedestrian in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A pedestrian was killed and another person injured after being hit by a speeding car that was fleeing the scene of a brawl during a birthday party, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Verma said the incident occurred late Thursday night in Simradha village, where a man named Sachin Kushwaha was hosting a birthday party on his farm. Some guests, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, created a ruckus, prompting villagers to object.

During the commotion, one of the men involved, identified as Amit Gautam, was reportedly beaten by a few locals. As he tried to flee the spot in his car, he rammed into a pedestrian, 30-year-old Hani Sahu, near Pal Colony.Sahu, who sold food items from a cart along Gwalior Road, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the officer said.

Another occupant of the car, Ashish Kaushik, sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, she said.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and arrested Gautam. An investigation into the case is underway, according to the police. PTI COR KIS DV DV