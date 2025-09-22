Speeding Lamborghini car crashes into Mumbai Coastal Road divider, driver escapes unhurt

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) A speeding high-end Lamborghini car rammed into the divider of the Coastal Road in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The sports car driver escaped unhurt in the incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, an official said.

A video of the incident later surfaced on various social media platforms.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the wet road led to the accident, as there was a downpour in the city, though some retired RTO officials also pointed to the possibility of hydroplaning or aquaplaning.

The 52-year-old driver, Atish Shah, lost control of the wheels, and as a result, the car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider, he said.

Shah, who stays at Nepean Sea Road, was going to Colaba in south Mumbai. The front side of the car was damaged in the accident.

The damaged car was later towed away from the road, the official said.

The Worli police have asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to examine the car for any technical fault, he said.

The police registered a case against Shah under relevant sections for rash driving, the official said.

Raymond Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania, who is passionate about cars, shared the video of the accident on his X handle on Sunday and expressed concern over it.

"Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?" he wrote.

Retired RTO officials said the Lamborghini might have skidded due to hydroplaning (or aquaplaning) effect.

The driver's overconfidence, road engineering, and tyre condition could be other contributing factors, they said based on the video being circulated on social media platforms.

"Human error, overconfidence, and driving a speeding car in rainy conditions with waterlogging can cause the tyres to lose contact with the road, a phenomenon known as hydroplaning. Roads should be designed to prevent water accumulation. Water should drain out immediately," a retired RTO officer said.

Road engineering must ensure that water is cleared from the surface as quickly as possible, he said, adding that waterlogging on flyovers is particularly risky for vehicles.

Another retired RTO officer pointed out that all tyres of the vehicle must be suitable for local road conditions.

"If they are not, the coefficient of friction between the tyres and the road may be compromised, which could cause the vehicle to lose traction and veer off the road," the official said.

Drivers of such high-performance vehicles must be aware of these risks as he or she is ultimately responsible for ensuring the vehicle is suited for the conditions, the retired RTO official added. PTI DC KK GK BNM