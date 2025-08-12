Speeding school bus hits woman's scooter, drags her for 100 metres in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured after a speeding school bus hit her scooter and dragged her for nearly 100 metres here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm on Monday on Prince Road in the Galshaheed area when Shreya, a resident of Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and employed as a clerk at the Punjab National Bank’s Budh Bazaar branch, was returning home during her lunch break, they said.

A private school bus hit her from behind while overtaking at high speed in a crowded area. The impact threw her off the scooter, trapping her in the front portion of the bus.

The driver allegedly continued to drive before locals chased it down, rescued her, and caught the driver, police said.

Her helmet protected her from head injuries, though she suffered other serious injuries. She was admitted to a private hospital, police said.

CCTV footage of the accident showed that the bus was empty and being driven recklessly.

Circle Officer (Katghar) Ashish Pratap Singh said, "It was a serious incident, but the victim is safe, while the driver of the bus has been sent to jail. We are taking extra precautions during school hours to prevent such accidents in the future." He added that the Prince Road gets heavily crowded during school closing time, he said. PTI COR ABN HIG