Speeding sports car crashes into vehicles in Noida; driver arrested

Noida, Oct 9 (PTI) A speeding sports car rammed into several vehicles, including four cars and a motorcycle, after allegedly losing control in Noida, police said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they added.

According to the Expressway Police Station, the driver of the car, identified as Suneet, a resident of Sector 100, Noida, was arrested following the accident late Wednesday night. The vehicle, which bears a fancy registration number, has been seized.

"During interrogation, the driver told police that while he was returning home on Wednesday night, his car suddenly accelerated near the Gulshan T-point, causing him to lose control," a police officer said.

Police said the collision damaged four cars and one motorcycle, though no casualties occurred. The incident briefly led to a traffic jam in the area before being cleared.

A detailed probe into the matter is underway, police added. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL