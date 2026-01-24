Speeding SUV kills biker, hits pedestrian in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) A biker was killed a woman was critically injured after a speeding SUV ran over the motorcyclist after hitting a pedestrian here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Jayanti Market crossing in the Jalupura area. The deceased was identified as Faizan, 27, while the injured woman, Kulsum, 19, was admitted to a hospital.

Jalupura SHO Hawa Singh said the SUV (Thar), driven by Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur in Sikar district, first hit Kulsum, who was walking along the road, and then rammed into Faizan's motorcycle.

"After hitting the girl, the driver panicked and lost control of the vehicle, which then crushed the bike rider. Faizan got trapped under the vehicle and died on the spot," the SHO said.

Police said that the driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled, but was later traced and detained.

Faizan, a native of Khandela in Sikar district, worked at a private job in the Bhatta Basti area.

Kulsum, a resident of Ramganj in Jaipur, was returning home on foot after filling a college form, police said.

The SUV involved in the accident has been seized. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation, police said.

