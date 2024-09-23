Speeding tempo hits two tribal students in Palghar district, one of them dies

Palghar, Sep 23 (PTI) A speeding tempo hit two tribal students of an ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said.

The duo, studying in Class 12 at the ashram school (residential institute for adivasi children) managed by the Dahanu Tribal Development Project, was walking along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway when the tempo dashed them in the Tawa area of the district, said an official.

One of them, Sudhir Punjara, died on the spot, while the other student, Sunny Tambda, was severely injured and admitted to a hospital in Kasa town for treatment, he said.

Police registered an FIR against the unidentified vehicle driver who fled the scene after the accident. PTI COR RSY