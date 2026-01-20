Speeding tractor-trolley kills 19-year-old, injures two in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hit two motorcycles in the Khatauli area here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the Ganga Canal Road on Monday evening, killing Mushir and injuring Rehan and Suhail.

The trolley driver abandoned the tractor-trolley and fled the scene, they said.

Circle Officer (Khatauli) Ramashish Yadav said that the speeding tractor-trolley rammed into them from behind.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR NAV APL APL