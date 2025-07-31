Speeding truck changes lane on Pune-Satara Highway, rams into vehicles; 2 killed, 1 injured

Pune, Jul 30 (PTI) Two people on a motorcycle were killed and a four-wheeler driver sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into five vehicles on a highway in Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 9 am near Khed Shivapur on the Pune-Satara Highway after the speeding truck veered from its course, entered the opposite lane and rammed into approaching vehicles, they said.

Two motorcycle-borne men, Prathmesh Mahadev Redekar (32) and Divyam Sunil Nikam (31), died when the truck crashed into their two-wheeler, according to police.

The truck was going towards Satara. As it was moving at a high speed, the driver seemed to have lost control and the heavy vehicle crossed over the opposite Satara-Pune lane and first hit a container vehicle, then a jeep and later rammed into two motorcycles, an official said.

"Redekar and Nikam, who were on a motorcycle, were declared dead at hospital, while the jeep driver, Sanjay Khatpe, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment," he said.

The driver of the truck was booked under the relevant sections of the BNS. PTI SPK RSY