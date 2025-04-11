Speeding truck crushes two people to death in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A speeding truck crushed to death a vegetable vendor and another man returning after participating in the last rites of a friend and allegedly dragged them for about 100 metres on Mainpuri-Karhal road here, a police officer said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (40), a vegetable vendor, and his friend Ajendra alias Titi Yadav (48). The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, which occurred on Thursday evening.

Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said Devendra and Ajendra were returning on a motorcycle from Manikpur village after participating in the last rites of their friend Om on Thursday.

When they reached near Dannahar police station, a speeding truck hit them from behind, crushing them and dragging their bodies for about 100 metres.

Passers-by raised an alarm and chased the truck, following which the driver stopped the vehicle and fled the spot, the Circle Officer said.

He said police have seized the truck and efforts are on to nab the driver.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families after post-mortem, he added.