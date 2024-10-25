Speeding truck hits 2-wheeler in UP's Kaushambi; woman dead, brother injured

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman died while her younger brother was injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding truck here on Friday, police said.

They said it happened in the Kokhraj police station area when the siblings were returning home after taking a bath in the river Ganga at the Sandipan Ghat.

Circle Officer (Sirathu) Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the truck hit the motorcycle on the Bharwari-Manjhanpur road.

Priyanka Sonkar of Vishara village died on the spot and Raju was seriously injured, he added.

After the accident, the truck fled the spot, Vishwakarma said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT