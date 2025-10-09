Speeding truck hits pedestrians, kills 2, sends 6 to hospital in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Two pedestrians, both sisters, on their way home after a Durga idol immersion died after being hit by a speeding truck here, police on Thursday said.

Six more walking with them were also injured in the collision.

The incident occurred early in the morning in Kamangarh village under the Kotwali Dehat Police Station jurisdiction.

The deceased were identified as Reema and Seema, aged 18 and 12, both from Odra village, they said.

The six injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and two of them were later referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow in critical condition.

According to the sisters' uncle, Chhote Lal Nishad, the two were walking home after watching the immersion fair and were close to home when a speeding truck hit them.

Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem, Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer Akhand Dev Mishra said.