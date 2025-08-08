Speeding truck kills man, infant nephew in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man and his one-year-old nephew were killed while the child's mother was critically injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near the Barkali cut on Saharanpur Road, when the family was travelling from Yamunanagar to Bareilly, Circle Officer Rajkumar Saini said.

The deceased man has been identified as Bharat. His sister-in-law, Jayanti, was taken to a hospital in a serious condition, the officer said.

A search is underway to apprehend the truck driver, who fled the scene after the crash, police said.