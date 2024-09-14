Speeding truck mows down 16 cows in MP; two held

Chhatarpur (MP), Sep 14 (PTI) A speeding truck ran over 16 cows in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, and two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, an official said on Saturday.

Five bovines were also injured in the accident near Kaidi village on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road around 11 pm on Friday, the official said.

The authorities received information that an unidentified vehicle had mowed down cows, following which a police team reached the spot and sent the injured animals to a veterinary hospital, police said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Motor Vehicle Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, they said.

After examining the CCTV footage from the area, the police traced and seized a truck and arrested the driver, Dhirendra Kushwaha and helper Pramod Kushwaha, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Veterinary Officer R N Sen said 16 cows died, and five were injured in the incident. PTI COR ADU ARU