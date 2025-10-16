Speeding truck mows down biker in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh; driver arrested

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was run over by a speeding truck in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the Janmashtami Park late on Tuesday night when Mithlesh Kumar Thakur, a resident of Rohini, was returning home from work at around 11:30 pm, they said.

"The truck hit Thakur's motorcycle from behind, throwing him onto the road. The truck driver tried to escape but was overpowered by passersby," a police officer said.

Police have arrested the truck driver identified as Kamal Kumar, he said.

Thakur, who worked with a private company, is survived by his wife and two school-going children. His family said he was the sole breadwinner in the family. PTI BM ARI