Speeding truck runs over construction worker in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Oct 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old construction worker died after being run over by a speeding truck near Kankebar in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning along a stretch of the Ranchi-Patna national highway under Ramgarh Town Police Station limits.

SDPO Parmeshwar Prasad told PTI that a truck going towards Ramgarh ran over Barkesh Mahato, a native of Ukrid village, after colliding with a bike from behind.

The body has been sent to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

“The driver of the truck fled after the mishap. We are trying to trace the vehicle and the driver,” Prasad said.

Irate villagers blocked the road for nearly an hour, and the blockade was lifted after assurance of compensation, he said. PTI CORR ANB RBT