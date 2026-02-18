Speeding truck wreaks havoc, rams into multiple vehicles in morning rush hour; 6 injured

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A chaotic scene unfolded in Titwala town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning when a truck plowed into several vehicles and pedestrians on a congested stretch of a road, in which six persons were injured.

Several vehicles were damaged in the incident that occurred in Balyani Bazaar area around 9 am, police said.

The speeding truck entered the narrow lanes of the crowded area during the morning rush hours when citizens were heading to work and local vendors were setting up shop. As the driver lost control, the truck crashed into a total of 12 vehicles, including rickshaws, two-wheelers and cars.

More than six pedestrians, including a rickshaw driver, sustained injuries during the rampage. Local citizens acted quickly to transport the victims to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment, the police said.

The driver escaped from the spot, they said, adding that the investigation into the episode was underway.

A video of the incident has gone viral in social media. PTI COR NP