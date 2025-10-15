Speeding van ploughs into gathering of mourners at cremation ground, 1 dead

Beed, Oct 16 (PTI) One person was killed on the spot and eight others were injured as a pick-up van rammed into a gathering of mourners at a cremation ground in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Pali village on Dhule-Solapur road when the last rites of Asrabai Kisanrao Navale were underway, said an official.

The van driver lost control of the vehicle and it ploughed into the gathering.

Sambhaji Vitthalrao Jadhav (50), a resident of Rolasgaon in Beed tehsil, died on the spot, while Masu Jagtap (45) resident of Karchundi and Ashruba Shinde sustained serious injuries. Six others suffered minor injuries.

The injured were admitted to the Beed civil hospital and other hospitals in the city.

The van driver was detained and probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK