Speeding vehicle mows down shepherd, 17 sheep in Bihar

Patna, Mar 12 (PTI) A speeding vehicle mowed down a shepherd and 17 sheep on the spot in Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday, police said.

Ten sheep were injured in the accident that took place around 3 am on the Gaya-Dhobhi road in Punpun area, a senior officer said.

"The speeding vehicle ran over a flock of sheep, killing 17 of them on the spot and injuring 10 others. The shepherd also died," Masaurhi-2 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kanhaiya Singh said.

The deceased shepherd has been identified as Mithilesh Bhagat.

Officials of the animal husbandry department were immediately informed by the police about the accident.

They reached the spot and took the injured animals for treatment, the SDPO said.

"An investigation into the accident is on," he added. PTI PKD BDC