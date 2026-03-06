Speeding vehicles at Parliament gates can trigger security gadgets resulting in injury: MPs told

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) As the Budget session of Parliament resumes on Monday, a fresh advisory has been issued to MPs to limit their vehicle speed to 10 kmph to prevent activation of security devices at the Parliament estate's entry gates, causing damage to cars and hurting occupants.

The Parliament Security Service has issued guidelines for the operation of security gadgets within the Parliament estate, cautioning that the speed of the vehicle should not exceed 10 kmph until they have crossed the last security device at the Iron Gates.

The gadgets are designed to activate immediately in the event of an emergency.

"In case the speed of vehicles exceeds the speed limit of 10 kmph, it may be difficult for the person driving the vehicle to bring the vehicle to a safe halt. Impact against the 'tyre killers' and 'road blockers' can cause serious damage to the vehicle and injuries to the occupants," it cautioned. The advisory also said that a distance of at least five feet between two vehicles should be maintained while crossing the 'boom barrier' as the system allows clearance of only one vehicle at a time. If any vehicle accidentally hits the 'boom barrier', the driver must stop the vehicle immediately, it reads. After the terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, the security apparatus was overhauled with the installation of the latest security gadgets. The system has been upgraded on multiple occasions to address emerging threats. PTI NAB NAB MPL MPL MPL