Spell of rain continues in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) The spell of rain continued in Rajasthan on Monday where light rains occurred at many places. The Meteorological Department has forecast further rains in the state in the next few days.

According to the Jaipur centre of the Meteorological Department, from Monday morning to 5.30 pm, 3.5 mm of rain was recorded in Dungarpur, 2 mm in Pilani-Mount Abu, and a drizzle in Jaipur and Dabok (Udaipur).

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, moderate to heavy rain was recorded at some places in the southern and eastern parts of the state. The highest rainfall of 76 mm was recorded at Ghatol, Banswara in eastern Rajasthan and 71 mm at Raniwara, Jalore in western Rajasthan.

According to the department, during this period, 65.1 mm of rain was recorded in Churu, 41.4 mm in Kota, 40.2 mm in Mount Abu, 8.5 mm in Sirohi, 8 mm in Anta, 5 mm in Dungarpur.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Ganganagar was recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius, 41.3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, 41 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 40.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 38.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer and other major places of the state recorded between 30.7 and 37.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological centre, heavy rains are likely to increase from July 3. On July 3, 4 and 5, there is a possibility of rains in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota divisions and heavy rains at some places.

According to the centre, there is a strong possibility of increase in rainfall and arrival of monsoon in some parts of Bikaner division of north-western Rajasthan during July 4 to 6.