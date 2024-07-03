'Spiderman' burglar who climbed pipes to target flats in buildings held with 2 aides

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) A 'Spiderman' burglar, who allegedly shinned up drainage pipes of high-rise buildings without using ropes to commit thefts in flats, has been arrested along with his two associates from Nallasopara near Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The prime suspect, Rajab Khan (24), along with Santosh Chowdhary alias Vaitu (24) and Dev Ramprasad Baniya (23), is accused of committing about ten burglaries across Mumbai, an official said.

Their method involved Khan climbing up drainage pipes to gain access to flats located on the fifth and sixth floors of the buildings, leaving police astounded.

"Last month, the trio burgled a flat and made way with valuables worth around Rs 4 lakh. After registering an FIR last month, police meticulously reviewed footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and, through technical analysis, traced and apprehended them from Nallasopara in Palghar district," the official said.

Police had registered a case under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which was replaced by the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on July 1.

The investigation revealed Khan's skills in using drainage pipes to infiltrate higher floors and commit thefts within apartments, the official added.

Police seized cash, mobile phones, jewellery, and other valuables from the trio. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI ZA NSK