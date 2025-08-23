'Spiderman' held for scaling historic clock tower in Meerut, doing stunts to create video

Meerut (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A man, who climbed the historic clock tower here wearing a Spiderman costume and did dangerous stunts to created a video, was arrested on Saturday, a police official said.

The arrested man was identified as Faraz, a resident of Abrar Nagar in Meerut.

He is active on social media under the name 'Spider Faraz' and has made videos of him doing stunts on several tall buildings, police said.

According to Circle Officer (City) Antriksh Jain, said a case was registered against him at Lisadi Road police station under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials said such stunts were not only dangerous but also amounted to desecrating the heritage structure. Strict action will continue to be taken in such cases, they said.