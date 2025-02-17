Spies, Lies And Allies': Book sheds light on two forgotten revolutionaries

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A new book, "Spies, Lies And Allies: The Extraordinary Lives of Chatto and Roy", released on Monday, tells the thrilling tale of two unsung heroes of freedom struggle-- Virendranath Chattopadhyaya and MN Roy.

Published by Westland and written by journalist-author Kavitha Rao, the book explores the world of hidden spies, secret missions, and global struggles by Chattopadhyaya (Sarojini Naidu’s brother) and Roy (founder of Indian Communism), who contributed to the freedom struggle but have been forgotten over time.

“While reading about the unsung heroes of our freedom movement, I discovered that Sarojini Naidu had a forgotten brother: Virendranath Chattopadhyaya. Reading further, I found that ‘Chatto’ had led a thrilling revolutionary life in exile, and was eventually executed by Joseph Stalin.

"His rival MN Roy had also travelled across the world as a revolutionary and protege of Lenin. I was drawn to these early internationalists and cosmopolitans. It was a challenge to condense the sprawling ideas of these maverick men into one book, but I hope my book does them justice,” said the London-based author in a statement.

The book takes readers on a journey through Kolkata, Hyderabad, London, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, and Moscow, detailing Chattopadhyaya and Roy's interactions with notable figures such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Veer Savarkar, Vladimir Lenin, Sun Yat Sen, Chiang Kai Shek, Joseph Stalin, Gandhi, and Nehru. It also explores their turbulent love affairs with suspected Communist spies, their covert travels in disguise, and their survival of assassination attempts by the British secret service.

"Kavitha finds stories that ought to be better known and then tells them in so compelling a manner that it’s hard to imagine these figures were ever forgotten. There’s such a wealth of research and investigation that goes into her work, but she writes with a light touch that brings these people from the past back to life. We’re so happy that this thrilling history-telling by Kavitha Rao is finally going out into the world," said Karthika VK, publisher at Westland Books.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is available for sale across online and offline stores.