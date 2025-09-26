Spike in brain strokes among 40s and 50s, say doctors; stress timely diagnosis

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Brain stroke cases are rising in India, especially among people in their 40s and 50s, doctors have said, underscoring that timely diagnosis and medical care within the “golden period” can greatly improve survival rates and reduce long-term complications.

Speaking at the ‘Neurovascon 2025’ conference here on Friday, senior neurologist Dr Bhavana Diyora called stroke a preventable and treatable condition if addressed swiftly.

“Timely medical intervention within the ‘golden hour’ can mean the difference between full recovery and lifelong disability. Stroke is a medical emergency, and awareness combined with lifestyle discipline can save countless lives,” said Dr Diyora.

She said, preventive measures such as maintaining blood pressure, reducing salt and processed food intake, exercising regularly, managing stress, and ensuring adequate sleep go a long way in lowering risk.

Dr Batuk Diyora, neurosurgeon and secretary for Neurovascon 2025, said the brain is a complex organ, and a stroke can cause irreversible damage with every passing minute that blood flow is restricted.

Low awareness delays stroke treatment, but early recognition and preventive measures can improve survival and recovery rates, he said.

“When a patient reaches the hospital within the golden period, we can administer appropriate treatment to restore blood flow to the brain, which in many cases can prevent permanent disability and lead to a full recovery. Timely action is the difference between life and death, or a life of independence versus a life of dependency," he added.

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, senior neurologist at civic-run KEM Hospital, said India is seeing an alarming increase in stroke cases, especially in people in their 40s and 50s.

“Stroke, once thought to be an old-age problem, is now affecting younger individuals because of high blood pressure, diabetes, and unhealthy lifestyles. Experts stress that strokes can often be prevented by adopting healthy habits,” she said, adding that awareness is the first step to preventing strokes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies stroke as the second leading cause of death globally, responsible for approximately 11 per cent of all deaths.

According to data shared at Neurovascon, the annual conference of the Cerebrovascular Society of India, stroke ranks as the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability in India.

The incidence of stroke in India ranges from 119 to 145 per 1,00,000 population annually, with a higher prevalence observed in urban areas compared to rural regions, it said.

This high burden can be due to multiple risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use, dyslipidemia (characterised by abnormal levels of fats), and lifestyle changes associated with rapid urbanisation and socio-economic transitions, Dr Diyora added.