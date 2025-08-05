Spirit Air unveils flight operational plan for Bihar under UDAN scheme

Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) Spirit Air on Tuesday announced its flight operational plan in Bihar under the Ministry of Civil Aviation's flagship regional connectivity scheme (RCS) --- UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).

"Spirit Air will begin operations in phases from the upcoming airports in Bihar that include: Birpur, Saharsa, Munger, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Raxaul, Valmiki Nagar and Bihta," said the company in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

A high-level meeting between the promoter of Spirit Air, Subodh Verma and Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), Bihar government, S Siddharth was held here on Tuesday. The flight operational plan of Spirit Air under UDAN in Bihar was discussed at length.

"The upcoming airports in Bihar will be connected to: (1)Varanasi -- providing onward connections to Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad (2) Bangalore -- Hyderabad, Chennai through Spirit Air's partner airlines (3) Bihta -- to facilitate direct access to the state capital, Patna and Bihta to Jamshedpur, Bokaro," said the statement.

In Phase II, Spirit Air will introduce international connectivity, including: Muzaffarpur to Kathmandu and Janakpur (Nepal), Birpur to Rajbiraj and Biratnagar (Nepal) and Valmiki Nagar to Kathmandu and Bhairahawa (Nepal) and Bihta to Kathmandu, it said.

"This strategic initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision to make air travel accessible to the common citizen and catalyse regional growth across underserved areas. Its versatile fleet for upcoming RCS operations in Bihar will include: Islander BN2T-4S-STOL, capable, adaptable for passenger, cargo, and medevac operations and King Air 250--high-performance aircraft offering comfort, pressurisation, and multi-mission flexibility," said the release.

The Bihar Cabinet on June 17 this year gave its go ahead for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Directorate of Aviation of the state government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for developing airports in six cities.

The new airports will be developed in Madhubani, Birpur in Supaul, Munger, Valmiki Nagar in Bettiah, Muzaffarpur and Saharsa under the Centre's UDAN scheme. A total of Rs 150 crore (25 crore for each airport) has been allocated for the purpose by the authorities concerned. PTI PKD RG