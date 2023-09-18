Spirit of brotherhood, mutual respect among MPs should be restored: TMC member Bandyopadhyay in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday said that the spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect among MPs of various political parties that was earlier prevailing in Parliament was now lacking.

It is not a good sign and this should change as the MPs move to the new Parliament building, said the TMC leader while participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings".

Bandyopadhyay also said that earlier prime ministers used to reply to queries of MPs during the Question Hour but this has not happened in the last 10 years.

The Trinamool Congress leader called upon opposition members to rededicate themselves to defending democracy and commit themselves to building a new India on the strong foundations of "secularism and federalism".

"We must say long live secularism and federalism. The federal structure of the country is under big threat. West Bengal is one of the major victims," he said.

He also spoke against any attempt "to create division between India and Bharat", adding, "We firmly stand by both".

He said India's Parliamentary system stands on communal harmony, secularism and unity. The ethos of India's Constitution is unity in diversity. "This spirit has to be maintained," he said.

"We are entering the new Parliament (building). Let all the (Parliamentary) system be approached in a positive manner. The whole country should feel the change from one building to the other building... and each one of us become respectful to each other," Bandyopadhyay said.

While noting that the Indian Parliament is famous for speeches, debate and discussion since its inception, he lamented that the "spirit of brotherhood and respect" that was present earlier between MPs of one party and those of other party was now lacking.

"This system has vanished... it is not a good sign. Opposition praising treasury benches, treasury benches praising opposition, these were reflected in the House on many occasions several times but it is now being totally invisible," he said.

"Earlier prime ministers used to respond to questions raised by members, but somehow we are not finding it (happening) in the last 10 years. I have interacted with many prime ministers during Question Hour. This time I hope this will be reflected in the new (Parliament) House," he said.

Bandyopadhyay also demanded that in the new Parliament building, the government should table the Woman Reservation Bill without delay.

Regretting that bills are being passed in the House without any debate or discussion, he said, "Both sides (opposition and treasury benches) have to be more objective in their outlook.. to run the House in a proper manner".

"Brute majority of one political party in the present Parliament reflects arrogance (which) is not desirable. If the brute majority persist, they are in a mood to gag the voice of opposition. This is neither desirable nor supported by all members," he said.

DMK leader TR Baalu hailed the contribution of regional parties like the DMK in national politics. He said the DMK has played a role in ensuring stable governments at the Centre.

Baalu also hailed former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he was a gentleman politician and a statesman who did not have animosity towards minorities. PTI JD ASK RT