Spirit of national unity must remain paramount in citizens' hearts' : Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday led a ‘Unity March’ to promote national unity and integrity on the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Union home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The march was organised at the Pitampura Sports Complex, where Gupta administered pledges to adopt ‘Swadeshi’ and work towards a ‘Drug-Free India’, the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Children presented cultural performances showcasing themes of patriotism and national unity.

Hundreds of people joined the march, which Gupta said symbolised the spirit with which Patel united diverse regions into an integrated nation.

She urged citizens to follow Patel’s path and work with unity, integrity and harmony to take the country to greater heights.

The spirit of national unity must remain paramount in every citizen's heart, she emphasised.