Spiritual and social life cannot be separated, says VP Radhakrishnan

Varkala (Kerala), Dec 30 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said spiritual life and social life cannot be separated, and if faith does not uplift society, then it remains incomplete.

As India moves towards Viksit Bharat, machines and highways alone will not build the nation, but values, unity, and love will, he said.

The Vice President was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at Sivagiri Mutt, founded by saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, at Varkala near Thiruvanthapuram.

"Spiritual life and social life cannot be separated. If faith does not uplift society, then faith remains incomplete," he said.

Highlighting the harmonious co-existence of various faiths in the country, he said India’s strength lies in harmony among all faiths, and the Government of India supports this actively.

"When Indians faced hardships in Iran, they were brought back safely. Haj pilgrims now have streamlined facilities. Buddhist sites are connected as circuits," he said.

The Vice President further said pilgrimage tourism is growing in the country not just as travel, but as a spiritual experience.

He pointed to government initiatives like the PRASAD scheme and the expansion of Vande Bharat trains as ways the state bridges the gaps between modern connectivity and spiritual heritage.

"From Ayodhya to Rameswaram, spiritual circuits unite people. These efforts create livelihoods, foster harmony, and strengthen society." The Sivagiri Pilgrimage itself is a living example of this harmony, he noted.

He warned against the age of distraction, where "social media pulls minds apart. Shortcuts attract young minds. Drug menace and false success worry us." Radhakrishnan tasked institutions inspired by Sree Narayana Guru with guiding the youth to uphold harmony, resist extremism, and strengthen the nation.

This harmony of faith and rationalism made Sree Narayana Guru not just a saint of the past but a guide for the future, he said.

He noted that thousands of devotees come together in Sivagiri regardless of caste, community, or background and are united by faith, service, and shared values.

They demonstrate that spiritual practice can build social cohesion, he said.

Even today, Guru's influence guides education, social upliftment, and human dignity in Kerala.

The VP wished that the spirit of this pilgrimage strengthen our sense of social responsibility and ethical citizenship.

"Together, let us commit ourselves to building an Atmanirbhar, Viksit, and Shreshtha Bharat," he added.

"From this sacred hill of Sivagiri and Sivagiri Mutt, I call upon our youth and all citizens to draw inspiration from the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru and uphold the constitutional values of equality, fraternity, and justice," he said.

He described the Sivagiri pilgrimage as a journey toward the comprehensive betterment of man, which is a perfect blend of spiritual seeking and socio-economic progress.

Four books on Sree Narayana Guru were released as part of the ceremony.

The books were released by the Vice President by handing them over to the Governor.

'The sage who reimagined Hinduism' by Shri Sasi Tharoor MP was among the released books, sources said.

The VP earlier offered prayers and paid reverential homage at the Samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru at the Mutt. PTI LGK ROH