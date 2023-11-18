Spiritual leader, associates die in Arunachal landslide

Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) A spiritual leader and three of his associates died after their vehicle got buried under a landslide in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the under-construction Trans Arunachal Highway (Package 5) in the district on Friday, Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba said.

The spiritual leader hailed from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, while his associates are from Assam. They were on their way to Itanagar after attending a three-day event at Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

A team from Raga police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP added. PTI UPL UPL RBT