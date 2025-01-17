Spiritual leader Sadhguru meets UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev made a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Friday, according to an official statement.

The founder of the Isha Foundation also met saints at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday.

In 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the spiritual leader in Lucknow when he reached here with his 'Save Soil' (Mitti Bachao Abhiyan) drive after journeying more than 30,000 kilometres. PTI CDN NSD NSD