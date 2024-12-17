Spiritual leader Sadhguru to demystify enlightenment in new book

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's new book will demystify enlightenment and its many aspects, explaining how it is an innate process rather than a distant goal.

Titled "Enlightenment: A New Beginning", the book, published under Penguin's literary imprint on mind, body and spirit -- Penguin Ananda -- was released on Monday.

Replete with wit and wisdom, the book challenges myths, answers burning questions, and invites readers to experience life in its most authentic, joyous form.

"The most difficult thing about 'Enlightenment' is that it is too simple and most obvious. The whole world misses it because it is so obvious. If it were somewhere up on the moon, everyone would have gotten it by now.

"The problem is, it is right here within you. Your whole focus is outward -- that is the whole problem," said Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation (a non-profit human-service organisation), in a statement A casual Google search of the word ‘Enlightenment’, according to the book, reflects its popularity with something "like 170 million word hits, 5 million images, 15 million videos, and 43 million books registered in a matter of seconds".

However, the book argues that a closer look at the modern usage of the term is "not so flattering".

"Much is being said, asked, and questioned about enlightenment. The modern world has turned yet another simple, natural process into something to feel complicated about.

"'Enlightenment: A Homecoming' is a collection of discourses by Sadhguru, in which he talks about enlightenment as a natural process to be engaged with, rather than something that can be “given” to us as a practice," reads the book's description.

His previously authored books include "Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy Book by Sadhguru", "Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny" and "Death: An Inside Story".