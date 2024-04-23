Spiritual leader Shantigiri Maharaj hints at entry in politics

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Shantigiri Maharaj, a Nashik-based spiritual leader, indicated on Tuesday that he was likely to enter electoral politics by claiming that he has a backing of at least four lakh voters.

Advertisment

Maharaj's name has been doing rounds as a likely candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency in north Maharashtra for some time.

In a statement, he said his Jai Babaji temple and trust have followers in around 1.80 lakh families, which translates into nearly four lakh voters.

He has a clean image and enjoys influence in 16 assembly seats in and around Nashik district, the statement claimed.

There was speculation that Shantigiri Maharaj was keen on contesting on the NDA ticket, but sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse is also a strong contender. PTI ND KRK