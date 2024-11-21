Spiritual leader starts 160-km foot march for Hindu unity in MP

Chhatarpur (MP) Nov 21 (PTI) Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (28), popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, began a 160-kilometre march along with scores of his supporters on Thursday for Hindu unity in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand area.
The nine-day "Hindu Ekta Pad Yatra' started from Bageshwar Dham here and will end in Shri Ram Raja temple in Orchha in Niwari district, where the deity is revered as god and king and is often termed as "second Ayodhya" by devotees.
"It is to weave all Sanatanis in one thread," the spiritual leader said as hundreds of his supporters carried placards seeking a "Hindu Rashtra".
Among those who took part at the start of the march were MP BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma, and state minister Dileep Ahirwar. PTI COR LAL BNM