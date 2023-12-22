Spiritual orientation gives mental peace: Pondy CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, Dec 22 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said spiritual orientation would give mental peace and this could be realized only by those taking to spiritual experiments.

Inaugurating a two- day conference organized by the territorial government as a highlight of celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Aurobindo here, the Chief Minister said Aurobindo was not only a staunch freedom fighter but also carried out spiritual experiments particularly after he arrived on Puducherry.

"Puducherry`s fame shot up globally following the establishment of Ashram by Aurobindo. One could see even now an enormous number of people from across the world visiting the Ashram`, he said adding that spiritual orientation would give a person mental peace.

He said the Mother (Meira Alfassa) who was a spiritual collaborator of Aurobindo had made distinct contributions in the field of spiritualism.

The Puducherry government takes pride in holding the event, the CM said and thanked the Aurobindo Society and other volunteers for their collaboration in holding the conference.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Ministers and legislators were among those present. PTI COR ROH