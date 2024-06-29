Spiritual storyteller Pradeep Mishra apologises to principal deity of Mathura's Ladli temple

Mathura (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Spiritual storyteller Pradeep Mishra on Saturday apologised to Radha Rani after some seers objected to his remarks about the principal deity of the Ladli temple here, a convener of the 'Saint panchayat' of Barsana said.

After apologising to the deity in the presence of devotees and police personnel inside the temple, Mishra claimed that he came to Barsana as Radha Rani called him.

"I have sought a pardon from Radha Rani and Brijwasis," he said.

Seers in Brijbhumi held a panchayat in Barsana three days ago and said that Mishra would not be allowed to enter the region and a police complaint would be registered against him if he did not apologise to the deity of the Ladli Temple in Barsana.

Ramakant Goswami, the convener of the 'Saint panchayat', said, "Pradeep Mishra sought a pardon in 'dandwat' (prostrate) position from Radha Rani. Now the chapter of opposing Mishra is closed." PTI COR NAV NSD NSD