Spiritual tourism has potential to boost socio economic development in Puducherry, says President

Puducherry, Aug 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was glad to find that spiritual tourism was getting a boost in Union Territory of Puducherry.

Addressing a gathering at the civic reception accorded to her at JIPMER during her first visit to Puducherry, the President said Puducherry was a 'wonderful destination for spiritual tourism' and added that spiritual tourism was emerging fast as a global trend.

Murmu further said, "spiritual tourism has the potential to boost socio economic development in Puducherry." She noted that the central government has taken several measures under Swadesh Dharshan scheme to promote tourism related activities in Puducherry.

Earlier, after inaugurating the Rs 17 crore advanced linear accelerator equipment for treatment of cancer patients in JIPMER, the President said the facility would minimize radio therapy exposure.

She virtually inaugurated the Rs 10.51 crore Ayush hospital set up in the neighbouring Villianoor and said it had come up under the National Ayush Mission and would provide affordable and wholistic health care under the three systems of medicine namely Ayurveda, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Praising the multifarious development Puducherry had made in the field of literacy and education, Murmu said Puducherry demonstrated blending of different cultures and measured up to the spirit of the saying that there was 'unity in diversity.' Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed the President first in Odhiya and switched over to English and Tamil.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy who presented his address in English referred to the various welfare schemes the territorial government was implementing to help the marginalized and needy sections.

Earlier, on arrival at the Puducherry airport from Chennai the President was received by Lt Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers, legislators and officials.

Droupadi is on a two-day visit to Puducherry and this was her first visit to the Union Territory after becoming President. PTI COR ROH