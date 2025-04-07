Spirituality absent in Western approaches to governance: Hosabale

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said that the key difference between Western and Indian approaches to governance is that spirituality plays a central role in the Indian system, unlike in Western thinking.

“Spirituality cannot be found in Western thinking about governance, but in India, it is about elevating the spiritual and material aspects of people’s lives,” Hosabale said during a public function here.

The RSS leader’s address also touched upon the importance of morality and good governance, which he identified as fundamental to societal well-being.

Referring to the life of the revered Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, he praised her as a model of integrity and service.

“Ahilyabai Holkar’s life is a shining star in our history. One should invoke her name every morning,” he said, emphasising that her achievements were based on historical evidence, not legend.

Hosabale also highlighted her philanthropic efforts, particularly her contributions to the renovation and construction of ghats and temples.

“She spent on the renovation or construction of new ghats and temples across the country from her own funds. She did not touch the coffers of her princely state,” he said.

Hosabale said Lord Shri Ram, Mahatma Gandhi, Yudhishthir, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj embodied the principles of righteous leadership.

Pointing to these exalted figures as examples of how governance rooted in morality can elevate a nation, he said, "Good governance is being prominently discussed everywhere in the world. Every society wants there should be good governance. It’s a societal expectation.” Hosabale also talked about Queen Abbakka Chowta of Ullal in Karnataka, who defeated the Portuguese three times, saying her valour should inspire people even today. “Discussions on such events help inspire people,” he said.

The RSS leader outlined the Indian concept of ‘dharmarajya’ (rule of righteousness), suggesting that morality is deeply embedded in the fabric of Indian governance.

“In India, it has been developed further into a dharmarajya. Everyone has a dharma, and they have to function accordingly. Be it wife, student, teacher, warrior, and trader,” Hosabale added. PTI ND NR