Spirituality is India's invaluable contribution to the world: President Murmu

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu said here on Wednesday that spirituality is India's invaluable contribution to the world.

Delivering her address at the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, founded by Sri Sathya Sai Baba, she said teaching life values is real education.

"Spirituality is India's invaluable contribution to the world. From time to time, great spiritual figures have spread the message of virtue, compassion and philanthropy. Sri Sathya Sai Baba was one such great personality who sanctified the area of Puttaparthi," said Murmu at the convocation.

Eulogising Sri Sathya Sai Baba, who rendered multifarious services to people from Puttaparthi, the President noted that millions will continue to benefit from his blessings.

Noting that teaching life values and morality is real education, Murmu said inculcating the virtues of truth, good conduct, peace, affection and non-violence in every student should be the main goal of integral education.

The President expressed happiness over the institute's emphasis on human and spiritual values.

She said she was confident that students of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning will succeed in developing into professionally sound, socially responsible and spiritually aware personalities.

Further, she expected them to propagate the values of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Murmu also distributed gold medals to several students who excelled in various disciplines.

Besides the President, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also spoke during the convocation. PTI STH SS