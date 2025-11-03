Spitfires, Harvards, Tempests: IAF recalls how air power turned the tide in 1947 Battle of Badgam

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The IAF on Monday shared a snippet from the pages of Indian military history, recalling how Spitfires, Harvards and Tempests had "struck deep" destroying enemy positions and air-dropping supplies, and turning the tide in the country's favour in the landmark Battle of Badgam fought on this very day in 1947.

The battle was a crucial engagement during the First Indo-Pak War, set in the strategically important Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"#ThisDayThatYear in 1947 03 Nov — The Battle of Badgam. As chaos gripped Kashmir, the Indian Air Force took to the skies to defend the Valley. From Srinagar and Amritsar, Spitfires, Harvards & Tempests struck deep destroying enemy positions, air-dropping supplies, and turning the tide," the IAF posted on X.

It also carried a sepia-toned poster with a caption, saying that the IAF aircraft carried out "relentless offensive" and supply missions, supporting state forces and stranded refugees.

IAF's Spitfires turned the tide, saving Srinagar Airfield from overwhelming enemy attack.

In its post, it further described the situation the Indian forces were in and the response that came.

"Outnumbered ten to one, a lone Kumaon company held firm as IAF Spitfires roared in, smashing advancing columns and saving the Srinagar airfield. A day when airpower changed history and the IAF etched its legend over Kashmir's skies. #IAF #KashmirOperations #BattleofBadgam #IndianAirForce #IAFHistory," the post said.

Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan, a government-led initiative dedicated to battlefield tourism, mentions the heroics of Major Somnath Sharma and other Indian bravehearts.

"A small contingent of Indian soldiers, led by Major Somnath Sharma, was tasked with defending the Srinagar Airfield against advancing tribal raiders supported by Pakistan. Despite being heavily outnumbered, the soldiers held their position with unwavering determination, enduring mortar bombardment and fierce attacks from the Lashkar, which surrounded their position on three sides," it says.

Major Sharma's leadership and bravery were pivotal in keeping the troops motivated, even as casualties mounted, reads the description of the battle.

"Though Major Sharma and several soldiers lost their lives in the battle, the defenders successfully delayed the raiders' advance, buying critical time for reinforcements to secure the airfield," it adds.

The battle resulted in heavy losses for the tribal forces, with "over 200 killed and more than 320 wounded".

"The stand of the Indian troops at Budgam ensured the security of the Srinagar Airfield, which was vital for the Indian Army's operations. The battle remains a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, marking a significant turning point in the conflict," the website says.