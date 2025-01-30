Spl court asks CBI to produce all documents related to RG Kar hospital corruption case

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) A special court in Kolkata, hearing a corruption case related to alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh, on Thursday directed the CBI on Thursday to produce all documents related to the case on the next hearing date.

Ghosh was the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when a medic was raped and murdered inside its seminar room on August 9 last year, triggering outrage in the country.

The CBI informed the judge at the special court at Alipore that it has received sanction from the West Bengal government to prosecute Ghosh and another in the corruption case related to the funds at the state-run facility.

The court asked the agency to produce all documents related to the case on Friday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

The high court had on January 28 directed the special court before which the matter is being heard to make all endeavours for framing of charges within one week from the next date of hearing before it.

The high court directed the special court to take into account the list of the witnesses and accordingly fix the schedule so that the trial of the case can be expedited and taken to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during the tenure of Ghosh as its principal on an order of the high court, submitted the charge sheet in the case on November 29.

The direction of the high court to CBI came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during the tenure of its former principal.

Around three weeks after the medic's body was found, the CBI on September 2 last year arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment. PTI AMR NN