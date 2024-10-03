Spl focus on paddy procurement, Rs 500 bonus per quintal to fine varieties of paddy: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth procurement of paddy from farmers in all the districts of the state.

As promised by the government, Rs 500 bonus will be paid per quintal to the fine varieties of paddy in addition to the Minimum support price (MSP) in this farming season, an official release said.

The government is also making arrangements to deposit money in the farmers accounts within 48 hours of the procurement of paddy, Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister announced that more than 7, 000 procurement centers are already opened to purchase paddy in the Kharif season.

Directions were given to establish more procurement centers, if required, to meet the demand. The CM noted that paddy was cultivated in 66.73 lakh acres in the state during this season.

The State Agriculture department estimated the highest record production of 140 lakh metric tons (MT) of paddy in the state this time and government is estimating to procure 91 metric tonnes of paddy. Out of that, 44 lakh metric tonnes is estimated to be Coarse paddy and 47 lakh metric tons of fine variety .

Since it is the first time the farmers are being given bonus, the Chief minister held the Collectors accountable and asked the district authorities to take utmost care in the disbursement of bonus to the farmers without any mistakes, the release said.

Revanth Reddy asked the authorities to make fool-proof arrangements and prevent wrongdoings at the centers.

Collectors should take the responsibility of addressing the grievances of the farmers and ensure that they are not exploited, it said. The Collectors were directed to review the procurement process in their respective districts every day.

This year, fine varieties of paddy have been cultivated in 58 percent of the area under paddy cultivation in the state, the release said adding fine rice will be distributed through ration shops from next January. PTI VVK VVK ROH