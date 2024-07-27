Spl Vigilance court sentences BDO for 4 years imprisonment in briber case

Dumka, Jul 27 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Dumka district sentenced a Block Development Officer (BDO) to four years imprisonment in a 14-year-old briber case.

The court of Additional District Judge-II-cum-Special Judge (Vigilance) Sripraksh Jha on Friday sentenced Shivaji Bhagat to four years rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him, said special public prosecutor Champa Kumari.

Bhagat was Block Development Officer-cum-Circle Officer of Nala block in Jamtara district when the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials had caught him red-handed accepting a bribe on April 1, 2010, she said.

Bhagat is currently posted as BDO, Raneshwar block of Dumka district. PTI COR BS RG