'Splendid team effort': PM Modi on India's win over New Zealand

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their victory against New Zealand in a world cup match, lauding their "splendid team effort".

"Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary," he said on X.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a World Cup match in Dharamsala, their first win over the Black Caps in an ICC event in 20 years. PTI KR TIR TIR