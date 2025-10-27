Splendour of Chhath in Delhi is different this year: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Participating in Chhath festivities on Monday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the grandness and splendour of the festival in the national capital this year was different from earlier.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and northwest Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia, Gupta visited a Chhath Ghat in Manglopuri.

Extending her well wishes to the people of Delhi, she said, "This splendour, grandness, and divinity of Chhath being celebrated now is providing succour to the Delhi people. I pray to Chhati Maiya for the prosperity and happiness of Delhi." During her visit, the chief minister mentioned that the festival was being celebrated along the Yamuna banks after many years. The performance of Chhath rituals, including the offering of "Arghya" to the Sun god, was prohibited under the previous government in Delhi.

The BJP government has made extensive preparations for the celebration of the festival by the Purvanchali community settled in Delhi.

According to rough estimates, the Purvanchalis constitute 40 per cent of Delhi's population and one of the largest sections of voters.

The Delhi government has prepared Ghats at 17 points from Palla to Kalindikunj on the Yamuna bank, besides setting up 1,500 temporary ghats in parks and other public places within the city.

Many BJP leaders, including northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, also celebrated the festival by performing the rituals. PTI VIT ANM NB