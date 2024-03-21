Split in Congress on caste census; Anand Sharma terms it a disrespect to Indira and Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive push to caste census has forced a split of opinion within the Congress party just ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Senior leader and Congress Working Committee member Anand Sharma on Thursday wrote to the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge opposing the move

"In my considered view, a Caste Census cannot be a panacea nor a solution for the unemployment and prevailing inequalities," Sharma wrote in the letter.

Sharma said that the caste census will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji.

Sharma is also a member of the party's manifesto committee. However, he was not present in the meetings of the committee held on Monday and Tuesday.

A former Union Cabinet Minister in the UPA 2, Sharma was Rajya Sabha member from 2010 to 2022. He was seeking a Rajya Sabha berth from Himachal, which is his home state.

Full letter: