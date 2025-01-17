SPO among two drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Two drug peddlers, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), were arrested with heroin on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, officials said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle travelling from Samba towards Akhnoor at Balol Bridge in the Miran Sahib belt, they said.

Upon noticing the presence of policemen, the suspects attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended, the officials said.

During the search of the duo, heroin was recovered from their possession, they added.

The accused were identified as SPO Irfan Hussain, posted at the District Police Lines in Poonch, and Sajjad Hussain Shah, the officials said.

A case has been registered at Miran Sahib Police Station and further investigation is underway. PTI AB AS AS