SPO dies after falling into stream in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Sept 6 (PTI) A 47-year-old special police officer (SPO) died after falling into a stream from a hillock in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, SPO Snatter Singh lost his balance after being hit by a shooting stone and fell down into the stream, some 200 feet from his minority post, at his Laroo village in Ramsu area.

His colleagues along with locals rushed to the scene and after several hours of search, recovered his body which was later handed over to his family for last rites.

The post was set up in the area more than two decades ago for the protection of the minority community, the officials said.