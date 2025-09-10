Spoke to foreign secy, he assured safe return of 1,000 Indians stuck in Nepal: Kharge

Junagadh, Sep 10 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he has spoken to India's foreign secretary about the violence in Nepal and he has assured the safe return of around 1,000 Indian citizens stranded in the neighbouring country.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Congress party's 10-day training camp organised here.

Nepal descended into chaos after deadly anti-government demonstrations rocked capital Kathmandu and other cities of the Himalayan nation this week, forcing Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

Kharge said, "The government should protect the Indian tourists who are stranded in Nepal. Many people are at the airport, many are on roads and in hotels. I spoke to the foreign secretary yesterday, and he said that around 1,000 Indians stranded there will be brought back soon." At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days in Nepal. The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests.

Demonstrators torched several government buildings, including Parliament.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for its citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.

In its statement, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been advised to remain indoors, avoid stepping out on the streets, and follow all local safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The ministry also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu can be reached on these contact numbers: +977-980 860 2881 (also available on WhatsApp) and +977-981 032 6134 (also available on WhatsApp). PTI KA PD NP